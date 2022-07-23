Refrigeration units can be rated in “tons.” A 1-ton air conditioning system can remove sufficient energy to freeze 1 ton (2000 pounds = 909 kg) of 0°C water into 0°C ice in one 24-h day. Assume the hot part of a day averages 35°C and the interior of a house is maintained at 22°C by the continuous operation of a 6-ton air conditioning system for 6 hours a day. How much does this cooling cost the homeowner per day, and per month?Assume the work done by the refrigeration unit is powered by electricity that costs \$0.13 per kWh and that the unit’s coefficient of performance is only 18% of an ideal refrigerator. 1 kWh = 3.60 x 10⁶ J .
Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining six heads?
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Key Concepts
Microstates and Macrostates
Combinatorial Analysis
Probability
Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.
(II) Calculate the probabilities, when you throw two dice, of obtaining a 7.
Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?
(II) Calculate the probabilities, when you throw two dice, of obtaining an 11.
A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.