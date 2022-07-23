Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining six heads?
Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.
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Key Concepts
Entropy
Macrostates and Microstates
Statistical Mechanics
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero? Do a calculation to show that it is zero.
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero?
(II) Calculate the probabilities, when you throw two dice, of obtaining a 7.
Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?
A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.