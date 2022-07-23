A thin rod of length 2ℓ is centered on the x axis as shown in Fig. 23–46. The rod carries a uniformly distributed charge Q. Determine the potential V as a function of y for points along the y axis. Let V = 0 at infinity.
A very long conducting cylinder (length ℓ) of radius R₀ (R₀ ≪ ℓ) carries a uniform surface charge density σ (C/m²). The cylinder is at an electric potential V₀. Determine the potential, at points far from the end, at a distance R from the center of the cylinder for
(a) R > R₀
(b) R < R₀.
(c) Is V = 0 at R = ∞ (assume ℓ = ∞ )? Explain. [Hint: Recall Gauss’s law.]
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Gauss's Law
Surface Charge Density
Suppose the end of your finger is charged.
(a) Estimate the breakdown voltage in air for your finger.
(b) About what surface charge density would have to be on your finger at this voltage?
What minimum radius must a large conducting sphere (of an electrostatic generating machine) have if it is to be at 45,000 V without discharge into the air? How much charge will it carry?
A metal sphere of radius r₀ = 0.35 m carries a charge Q = 0.50 μC. Equipotential surfaces are to be drawn for 100-V intervals outside the sphere. Determine the radius r of the first equipotential from the surface.
Two point charges, 3.4 μC and -2.0 μC, are placed 8.0 cm apart on the x axis. At what points along the x axis are
(a) the electric field zero and
(b) the potential zero? Let V = 0 at r = ∞.