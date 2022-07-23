Set up the coordinate system. The rod is centered on the x-axis, with its length extending from \( -\ell \) to \( \ell \). The point of interest is along the y-axis at a distance \( y \) from the origin. The distance \( r \) from a point on the rod to the point on the y-axis is given by \( r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \), where \( x \) is the position along the rod.