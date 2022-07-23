Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is along the axis of the dipole nearer the positive charge.
Two point charges, 3.4 μC and -2.0 μC, are placed 8.0 cm apart on the x axis. At what points along the x axis are
(a) the electric field zero and
(b) the potential zero? Let V = 0 at r = ∞.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
A thin rod of length 2ℓ is centered on the x axis as shown in Fig. 23–46. The rod carries a uniformly distributed charge Q. Determine the potential V as a function of y for points along the y axis. Let V = 0 at infinity.
Suppose the end of your finger is charged.
(a) Estimate the breakdown voltage in air for your finger.
(b) About what surface charge density would have to be on your finger at this voltage?
What minimum radius must a large conducting sphere (of an electrostatic generating machine) have if it is to be at 45,000 V without discharge into the air? How much charge will it carry?
A very long conducting cylinder (length ℓ) of radius R₀ (R₀ ≪ ℓ) carries a uniform surface charge density σ (C/m²). The cylinder is at an electric potential V₀. Determine the potential, at points far from the end, at a distance R from the center of the cylinder for
(a) R > R₀
(b) R < R₀.
(c) Is V = 0 at R = ∞ (assume ℓ = ∞ )? Explain. [Hint: Recall Gauss’s law.]
A metal sphere of radius r₀ = 0.35 m carries a charge Q = 0.50 μC. Equipotential surfaces are to be drawn for 100-V intervals outside the sphere. Determine the radius r of the first equipotential from the surface.