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Ch. 24 - Capacitance, Dielectrics, Electric Energy, Storage
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 24 - Capacitance, Dielectrics, Electric Energy, Storage Problem 85a
Chapter 23, Problem 85a

A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2.0 cm² and air-gap separation 0.50 mm is connected to a 12-V battery, and fully charged. The battery is then disconnected. What is the charge on the capacitor?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the given values into SI units: The plate area is 2.0 cm², which is equivalent to 2.0 × 10⁻⁴ m². The air-gap separation is 0.50 mm, which is equivalent to 0.50 × 10⁻³ m.
Recall the formula for the capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor: C=εdA, where ε is the permittivity of free space (8.85 × 10⁻¹² F/m), A is the plate area, and d is the separation between the plates.
Substitute the values into the capacitance formula: C=8.85×10-120.50×10-32.0×10-4.
Once the capacitance is determined, use the formula for the charge on a capacitor: Q=CV, where V is the voltage across the capacitor (12 V in this case).
Substitute the calculated capacitance and the given voltage into the charge formula to find the charge on the capacitor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage. It is defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the capacitor. For a parallel-plate capacitor, capacitance can also be calculated using the formula C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the plate area, and d is the separation between the plates.
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Charge on a Capacitor

The charge on a capacitor is the amount of electric charge stored on its plates when a voltage is applied. Once the capacitor is charged and the battery is disconnected, the charge remains constant. The relationship between charge, capacitance, and voltage allows us to calculate the charge using the formula Q = C × V, where Q is the charge, C is the capacitance, and V is the voltage.
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Units of Measurement

Understanding the units of measurement is crucial in physics. Capacitance is measured in farads (F), charge in coulombs (C), and voltage in volts (V). In this problem, the area is given in square centimeters (cm²) and the separation in millimeters (mm), which may require unit conversions to ensure consistency when calculating capacitance and charge.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In lightning storms, the potential difference between the Earth and the bottom of the thunderclouds can be as high as 35,000,000 V. The bottoms of thunderclouds are typically 1500 m above the Earth, and can have an area of 110 km². Modeling the Earth–cloud system as a huge capacitor, calculate the capacitance of the Earth–cloud system,

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Capacitors can be used as “electric charge counters.” Consider an initially uncharged capacitor of capacitance C with its bottom plate grounded and its top plate connected to a source of electrons. If N electrons flow onto the capacitor’s top plate, show that the resulting potential difference V across the capacitor is directly proportional to N.

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The capacitor shown in Fig. 24–34 is connected to an 80.0-V battery. Calculate (and sketch) the electric field everywhere between the capacitor plates. Find both the free charge on each capacitor plate and the induced charge on the faces of the glass dielectric plate.

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Textbook Question

A 3500-pF air-gap capacitor is connected to an 18-V battery. If a piece of mica fills the space between the plates, how much charge will flow from the battery?

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Textbook Question

A parallel-plate capacitor has square plates 12 cm on a side separated by 0.10 mm of plastic with a dielectric constant of K = 3.8. The plates are connected to a battery, causing them to become oppositely charged. Since the oppositely charged plates attract each other, they exert a pressure on the dielectric. If this pressure is 40.0 Pa, what is the battery voltage?

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Textbook Question

A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2.0 cm² and air-gap separation 0.50 mm is connected to a 12-V battery, and fully charged. The battery is then disconnected. The plates are now pulled to a separation of 0.85 mm. What is the charge on the capacitor now?

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