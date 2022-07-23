Capacitance

Capacitance is a measure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage. It is defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the plates. For a parallel-plate capacitor, capacitance can also be expressed as C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the plate area, and d is the separation between the plates.