In lightning storms, the potential difference between the Earth and the bottom of the thunderclouds can be as high as 35,000,000 V. The bottoms of thunderclouds are typically 1500 m above the Earth, and can have an area of 110 km². Modeling the Earth–cloud system as a huge capacitor, calculate the capacitance of the Earth–cloud system,
A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2.0 cm² and air-gap separation 0.50 mm is connected to a 12-V battery, and fully charged. The battery is then disconnected. The plates are now pulled to a separation of 0.85 mm. What is the charge on the capacitor now?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Charge Conservation
Effect of Plate Separation on Capacitance
A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2.0 cm² and air-gap separation 0.50 mm is connected to a 12-V battery, and fully charged. The battery is then disconnected. What is the charge on the capacitor?
Capacitors can be used as “electric charge counters.” Consider an initially uncharged capacitor of capacitance C with its bottom plate grounded and its top plate connected to a source of electrons. If N electrons flow onto the capacitor’s top plate, show that the resulting potential difference V across the capacitor is directly proportional to N.
The capacitor shown in Fig. 24–34 is connected to an 80.0-V battery. Calculate (and sketch) the electric field everywhere between the capacitor plates. Find both the free charge on each capacitor plate and the induced charge on the faces of the glass dielectric plate.
A parallel-plate capacitor has square plates 12 cm on a side separated by 0.10 mm of plastic with a dielectric constant of K = 3.8. The plates are connected to a battery, causing them to become oppositely charged. Since the oppositely charged plates attract each other, they exert a pressure on the dielectric. If this pressure is 40.0 Pa, what is the battery voltage?