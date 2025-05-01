Capacitance and Charge

Capacitance (C) is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, given by the formula C = εA/d, where ε is the permittivity of the dielectric material, A is the area of the plates, and d is the separation between them. The free charge (Q) on the plates can be calculated using Q = CV, where V is the voltage applied. The presence of a dielectric material modifies the capacitance and the charge distribution.