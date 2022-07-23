Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Electric Current and Resistance
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 25 - Electric Current and ResistanceProblem 55c
Chapter 24, Problem 55c

A 0.65-mm-diameter copper wire carries a tiny current of 3.2 μA. Estimate the electric field in the wire.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the cross-sectional area of the wire. The diameter of the wire is given as 0.65 mm, so the radius is half of that. Use the formula for the area of a circle: \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the wire.
Convert the given current \( I = 3.2 \mu A \) into amperes by using the conversion \( 1 \mu A = 10^{-6} A \).
Use Ohm's Law, \( E = \rho J \), to find the electric field \( E \) in the wire. Here, \( \rho \) is the resistivity of copper (a known material property), and \( J \) is the current density. The resistivity of copper is approximately \( \rho = 1.68 \times 10^{-8} \ \Omega \cdot m \).
Calculate the current density \( J \) using the formula \( J = \frac{I}{A} \), where \( I \) is the current and \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the wire.
Substitute the values of \( \rho \) and \( J \) into the formula \( E = \rho J \) to estimate the electric field in the wire.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a charged particle in a region of space. It is defined as the gradient of the electric potential and is measured in volts per meter (V/m). In conductive materials like copper, the electric field drives the flow of charge carriers, which constitutes an electric current.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Intro to Electric Fields

Current Density

Current density is a measure of the electric current flowing per unit area of a cross-section of a conductor. It is expressed in amperes per square meter (A/m²) and is crucial for understanding how current distributes within a wire. The relationship between current density, electric field, and conductivity is given by J = σE, where J is the current density, σ is the conductivity, and E is the electric field.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:13
Intro to Density

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance of the conductor. Mathematically, it is expressed as V = IR, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance. This law is fundamental in calculating the electric field in a wire, as it relates the electric field to the current and resistance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Resistance and Ohm's Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 2800-W oven is connected to a 240-V source. How long will it take to bring 150 mL of 15°C water to 100°C assuming 65% efficiency?

998
views
Textbook Question

A microwave oven running at 72% efficiency delivers 950 W to the interior. Find the power drawn from the source.

1026
views
Textbook Question

A 0.65-mm-diameter copper wire carries a tiny current of 3.2 μA. Estimate the current density.

1526
views
Textbook Question

Determine the maximum current passing through a 2.7-hp pump connected to a 240-Vrms ac power source.

1570
views
Textbook Question

What is the average current drawn by a 1.0-hp 120-V motor? (1 hp = 746 W.)

111
views
Textbook Question

A heater coil connected to a 240-Vᵣₘₛ ac line has a resistance of 32Ω. What are the maximum and minimum values of the instantaneous power?

1476
views