(II) A current-carrying circular loop of wire (radius r, current I) is partially immersed in a magnetic field of constant magnitude B₀ directed out of the page as shown in Fig. 27–43. Determine the net force on the loop due to the field in terms of θ₀. (Note that θ₀ points to the dashed line, above which B = 0.)
A stiff wire 50.0 cm long is bent at a right angle in the middle. One section lies along the z axis and the other is along the line y = 2x in the xy plane. A current of 20.0 A flows in the wire—down the z axis and out the wire in the xy plane. The wire passes through a uniform magnetic field given by = (0.285î ) T. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total force on the wire.
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire
Vector Components
Right-Hand Rule
(III) A curved wire, connecting two points a and b, lies in a plane perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field and carries a current I. Show that the resultant magnetic force on the wire, no matter what its shape, is the same as that on a straight wire connecting the two points carrying the same current I. See Fig. 27–44.
The magnetic force per meter on a wire is measured to be only 55% of its maximum possible value. What is the angle between the wire and the magnetic field?
(a) What is the force per meter of length on a straight wire carrying a 7.40-A current when perpendicular to a 0.90-T uniform magnetic field?
(b) What if the angle between the wire and field is 35.0°?
A 720-KeV (kinetic energy) proton enters a 0.20-T field, in a plane perpendicular to the field. What is the radius of its path? See Section 23–8.