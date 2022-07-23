Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire

The magnetic force on a current-carrying wire is given by the equation F = I(L × B), where F is the force, I is the current, L is the length vector of the wire in the direction of the current, and B is the magnetic field vector. The direction of the force can be determined using the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your thumb in the direction of the current and your fingers in the direction of the magnetic field, your palm will face the direction of the force.