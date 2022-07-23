(II) A current-carrying circular loop of wire (radius r, current I) is partially immersed in a magnetic field of constant magnitude B₀ directed out of the page as shown in Fig. 27–43. Determine the net force on the loop due to the field in terms of θ₀. (Note that θ₀ points to the dashed line, above which B = 0.)
(III) A curved wire, connecting two points a and b, lies in a plane perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field and carries a current I. Show that the resultant magnetic force on the wire, no matter what its shape, is the same as that on a straight wire connecting the two points carrying the same current I. See Fig. 27–44.
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire
Biot-Savart Law
Superposition Principle
A stiff wire 50.0 cm long is bent at a right angle in the middle. One section lies along the z axis and the other is along the line y = 2x in the xy plane. A current of 20.0 A flows in the wire—down the z axis and out the wire in the xy plane. The wire passes through a uniform magnetic field given by = (0.285î ) T. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total force on the wire.
For a particle of mass m and charge q moving in a circular path in a magnetic field B, (a) show that its kinetic energy is proportional to r², the square of the radius of curvature of its path. Show that its angular momentum is L=qBr² , around the center of the circle.
The magnetic force per meter on a wire is measured to be only 55% of its maximum possible value. What is the angle between the wire and the magnetic field?
A particle of charge q moves in a circular path of radius r in a uniform magnetic field . If the magnitude of the magnetic field is doubled, and the kinetic energy of the particle remains constant, what happens to the angular momentum of the particle?
A 720-KeV (kinetic energy) proton enters a 0.20-T field, in a plane perpendicular to the field. What is the radius of its path? See Section 23–8.