Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire

The magnetic force experienced by a wire carrying an electric current in a magnetic field is given by the formula F = I * L * B * sin(θ), where F is the force, I is the current, L is the length of the wire, B is the magnetic field strength, and θ is the angle between the wire and the magnetic field. This relationship shows that the force is maximized when the wire is perpendicular to the magnetic field (θ = 90°) and is zero when parallel (θ = 0°).