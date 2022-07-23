(III) Use the result of Problem 44 to find the magnetic field at point P in Fig. 28–53 due to the current in the square loop.
In Fig. 28–57 the top wire is 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and is suspended in air due to the two magnetic forces from the bottom two wires. The current is 35.0 A in each of the two bottom wires. Calculate the required current in the suspended wire (M).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire
Ampere's Law
Equilibrium of Forces
Helmholtz coils are two identical circular coils having the same radius 𝑅 and the same number of turns N, separated by a distance equal to the radius 𝑅 and carrying the same dc current I in the same direction. (See Fig. 28–61.) They are used in scientific instruments to generate nearly uniform magnetic fields. (They can be seen in the photo, Fig. 27–19.) (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points 𝓍 along the line joining their centers. Let 𝓍 = 0 at the center of one coil, and 𝓍 = 𝑅 at the center of the other. (b) Show that the field midway between the coils is particularly uniform by showing that dB/d𝓍 = 0 and d²B/d𝓍² = 0 at the midpoint between the coils. (c) If 𝑅 = 10.0 cm, N = 85 turns and I = 3.0 A, what is the field at the midpoint between the coils, 𝓍 = 𝑅/2?
A long horizontal wire carries a current of 42 A. A second wire, made of 1.00-mm-diameter copper wire and parallel to the first, is kept in suspension magnetically 5.0 cm below (Fig. 28–60). (a) Determine the magnitude and direction of the current in the lower wire. (b) Is the lower wire in stable equilibrium? (c) Repeat parts (a) and (b) if the second wire is suspended 5.0 cm above the first due to the first’s magnetic field.
Three long parallel wires are 3.5 cm from one another. (Looking along them, they are at three corners of an equilateral triangle.) The current in each wire is 9.50 A, but its direction in wire M is opposite to that in wires N and P (Fig. 28–57). Determine the magnetic force per unit length on each wire due to the other two.
(III) A square loop of wire, of side d, carries a current I. (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points on a line (call it the 𝓍 axis) perpendicular to the plane of the square which passes through the center of the square (Fig. 28–56). Express B as a function of 𝓍, the distance from the center of the square. (b) For 𝓍 ≫ d, does the square appear to be a magnetic dipole? If so, what is its dipole moment?
A set of Helmholtz coils (see Problem 62, Fig. 28–61) have a radius 𝑅 = 10.0 cm and are separated by a distance 𝑅 = 10.0 cm . Each coil has 85 loops carrying a current I = 2.0 A. Graph B as a function of 𝓍.