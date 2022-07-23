Magnitude of Magnetic Field

The magnitude of the magnetic field (B) created by a long straight wire is given by the formula B = (μ₀I)/(2πr), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I is the current, and r is the distance from the wire. This relationship shows that the magnetic field strength is directly proportional to the current and inversely proportional to the distance from the wire, which is crucial for determining the field at points C, D, and E.