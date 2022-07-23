Textbook Question
"(II) A rectangular loop of wire is placed next to a straight wire, as shown in Fig. 28–40. There is a dc current of 3.5 A in both wires. Determine the magnitude and direction of the net force on the loop.
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"(II) A rectangular loop of wire is placed next to a straight wire, as shown in Fig. 28–40. There is a dc current of 3.5 A in both wires. Determine the magnitude and direction of the net force on the loop.
(II) Two long straight wires each carry a dc current I out of the page toward the viewer, Fig. 28–38. Indicate, with appropriate arrows, the direction of at each of the points 1 to 6 in the plane of the page. State if the field is zero at any of the points.
(II) Two long thin parallel wires 13.0 cm apart carry 25-A currents in the same direction. Determine the magnetic field vector at a point 10.0 cm from one wire and 6.0 cm from the other (Fig. 28–37). [Hint: You could try using the law of cosines, Appendix A.]