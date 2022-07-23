Step 3: Analyze the forces on each segment of the loop. The loop has four sides: two parallel to the straight wire and two perpendicular. For the parallel sides, the magnetic field from the straight wire interacts with the current in the loop, producing forces. Use the formula for the magnetic force on a current-carrying wire: \( F = I L B \), where \( I \) is the current, \( L \) is the length of the wire segment, and \( B \) is the magnetic field. Determine the direction of the forces using the right-hand rule.