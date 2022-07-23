Step 1: Understand the problem. Two parallel wires carry currents of 25 A in the same direction. The goal is to find the net magnetic field vector at a point that is 10.0 cm from one wire and 6.0 cm from the other. The magnetic field due to a current-carrying wire is given by the Biot-Savart law or Ampere's law, specifically: B = (μ₀ * I) / (2π * r), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I is the current, and r is the distance from the wire.