Step 3: Apply the Biot-Savart law to calculate the magnetic field contribution from each segment. The Biot-Savart law is given by: B = μ 0 I 4 π r ² ∗ dl ∗ sin ( θ ) , where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I is the current, r is the distance from the wire to the point, dl is the length element of the wire, and θ is the angle between dl and the vector pointing to the point.