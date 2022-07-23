(III) Suppose a conducting rod (mass m, resistance R) rests on two frictionless and resistanceless parallel rails a distance ℓ apart in a uniform magnetic field B → \(\overrightarrow{B}\) (⊥ to the rails and to the rod) as in Fig. 29–53. At t = 0, the rod is at rest and a source of emf is connected to the points a and b. Determine the speed of the rod as a function of time if (a) the source puts out a constant current I, (b) the source puts out a constant emf ε₀. (c) Does the rod reach a terminal speed in either case? If so, what is it?