Turns Ratio

The turns ratio of a transformer is the ratio of the number of turns in the primary coil to the number of turns in the secondary coil. This ratio determines how the voltage is stepped up or stepped down. For example, if the turns ratio is greater than one, the transformer steps down the voltage; if it is less than one, it steps up the voltage. In this case, to find the required turns ratio for a 12 kV output from a 240 V input, the ratio can be calculated as 12,000 V / 240 V.