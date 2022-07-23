Two tightly wound solenoids have the same length and circular cross-sectional area. But solenoid 1 uses wire that is 1.5 times as thick as solenoid 2. What is the ratio of their inductive time constants? (Assume the only resistance in the circuits is that of the wire itself.)
(II) Suppose that the U-shaped conductor and connecting rod in Fig. 29–12a are oriented vertically (but still in contact) so that the rod is falling due to the gravitational force. Find the terminal speed of the rod if it has mass m = 3.6 grams, length 𝓁 = 18 cm, and resistance R = 0.0013 Ω. It is falling in a uniform horizontal field B = 0.080 T. Neglect the resistance of the U-shaped conductor, and friction.
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Key Concepts
Terminal Velocity
Electromagnetic Induction
Ohm's Law
Two tightly wound solenoids have the same length and circular cross-sectional area. But solenoid 1 uses wire that is 1.5 times as thick as solenoid 2.
(a) What is the ratio of their inductances?
(b) What is the ratio of their inductive time constants? (Assume the only resistance in the circuits is that of the wire itself.)
A 10.0-k Ω resistor is in series with a 34.0-mH inductor and an ac source. Calculate the impedance of the circuit if the source frequency is (a) 55.0 Hz; (b) 55.0 kHz.
(II) A 25-mH coil whose resistance is 0.80 Ω is connected to a capacitor C and a 420-Hz source voltage. If the current and voltage are to be in phase, what value must C have?
(II) (a) In Fig. 30–28, assume that the switch has been in position A for sufficient time so that a steady current I₀ = V₀/R flows through the resistor R. At time t = 0, the switch is quickly switched to position B and the current decays through resistor R' (which is much greater than R) according to . Show that the maximum emf εmax induced in the inductor during this time period is (R'/R)Vo. (b) If R' = 45R and Vo = 145 V, determine εmax. [When a mechanical switch is opened, a high-resistance air gap is created, which is modeled as R' here. This Problem illustrates why high-voltage sparking can occur if a current-carrying inductor is suddenly cut off from its power source. The very high voltage can produce an electric field great enough to ionize atoms of air, which emit light when electrons recombine with the ions.]
(II) A capacitor is placed in parallel with some device, B, as in Fig. 30–18b, to filter out stray high-frequency signals, but to allow ordinary 60.0-Hz ac to pass through with little loss. Suppose that circuit B in Fig. 30–18b is a resistance R = 530 Ω connected to ground, and that C = 0.35 μF. Calculate the ratio of the capacitor’s current amplitude to the incoming current’s amplitude if the incoming current has a frequency of (a) 60.0 Hz; (b) 60.0 kHz.