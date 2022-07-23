A global positioning system (GPS) functions by determining the travel times for EM waves from various satellites to a moving GPS receiver on Earth (car or hiker). If the receiver is to detect a change in the receiver’s position on the order of 3 m, what is the associated change in travel time (in ns) that must be measured?
Who will hear the voice of a singer first: a person in the balcony 50.0 km away from the stage (see Fig. 31–26), or a person 1800 km away at home whose ear is next to the radio listening to a live broadcast? Roughly how much sooner? Assume the microphone is a few centimeters from the singer and the temperature is 20℃.
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Key Concepts
Speed of Sound
Distance and Time Relationship
Radio Transmission Delay
Compare 1030 on the AM dial to 103.1 on FM. Which has the longer wavelength, and by what factor is it larger?
Radio-controlled clocks throughout the United States receive a radio signal from a transmitter in Fort Collins, Colorado, that accurately (within a microsecond) marks the beginning of each minute. A slight amount of time is added by a clock at any location to correct for the signal travel time to the clock from Fort Collins. Assuming Fort Collins is no more than 3000 km from any point in the U.S., what is the longest travel-time delay?
The average intensity of a particular TV station’s signal is 1.0 x 10-13 W/m2 when it arrives at a 33-cm-diameter satellite TV antenna. (a) Calculate the total energy received by the antenna during 3.0 hours of viewing this station’s programs. (b) Estimate the amplitudes of the E and B fields of the EM wave.
A satellite beams microwave radiation with a power of 16 kW toward the Earth’s surface, 550 km away. When the beam strikes Earth, its circular diameter is about 1500 m. Find the rms electric field strength of the beam.
An amateur radio operator wishes to build a receiver that can tune a range from 14.0 MHz to 15.0 MHz. A variable capacitor has a minimum capacitance of 95 pF.
(a) What is the required value of the inductance?
(b) What is the maximum capacitance used on the variable capacitor?