Electromagnetic Fields

Electromagnetic waves consist of oscillating electric (E) and magnetic (B) fields that are perpendicular to each other and to the direction of wave propagation. The amplitudes of these fields can be estimated from the intensity of the wave, as they are related through the equation I = (1/2) * ε₀ * c * E², where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space and c is the speed of light.