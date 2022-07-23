A parallel beam of light containing two wavelengths, λ₁ = 461 nm and λ₂ = 656 nm, enters the silicate flint glass of an equilateral prism as shown in Fig. 32–56. At what angle does each beam leave the prism (give angle with normal to the face)? See Fig. 32–28.
(III) A light ray is incident on a flat piece of glass with index of refraction n as in Fig. 32–24. Show that if the incident angle θ is small, the emerging ray is displaced a distance d = tθ(n - 1)/n , where t is the thickness of the glass, θ is in radians, and d is the perpendicular distance between the incident ray and the (dashed) line of the emerging ray (Fig. 32–24).
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Key Concepts
Refraction
Index of Refraction
Small Angle Approximation
The critical angle for a certain liquid–air surface is 52.6°. What is the index of refraction of the liquid?
(II) In searching the bottom of a pool at night, a watchman shines a narrow beam of light from his flashlight, 1.3 m above the water level, onto the surface of the water at a point 2.8 m from his foot at the edge of the pool (Fig. 32–53). Where does the spot of light hit the bottom of the pool which is 2.1 m deep? Measure from the bottom of the wall beneath his foot.
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A light beam strikes a 2.5-cm-thick piece of plastic with a refractive index of 1.62 at a 45° angle. The plastic is on top of a 3.8-cm-thick piece of glass for which n = 1.47. What is the distance D in Fig. 32–51?
A light beam strikes a piece of glass at a 55.00° incident angle. The beam contains two wavelengths, 450.0 nm and 700.0 nm, for which the index of refraction of the glass is 1.4831 and 1.4754, respectively. What is the angle between the two refracted beams?
A flashlight beam strikes the surface of a pane of glass (n = 1.56) at a 69° angle to the normal. What is the angle of refraction?