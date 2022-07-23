Refraction

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another with a different index of refraction. This phenomenon occurs due to the change in the speed of light in different materials. The relationship between the angles of incidence and refraction is described by Snell's Law, which states that n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n is the index of refraction and θ is the angle relative to the normal.