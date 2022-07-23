(III) A light ray is incident on a flat piece of glass with index of refraction n as in Fig. 32–24. Show that if the incident angle θ is small, the emerging ray is displaced a distance d = tθ(n - 1)/n , where t is the thickness of the glass, θ is in radians, and d is the perpendicular distance between the incident ray and the (dashed) line of the emerging ray (Fig. 32–24).
A parallel beam of light containing two wavelengths, λ₁ = 461 nm and λ₂ = 656 nm, enters the silicate flint glass of an equilateral prism as shown in Fig. 32–56. At what angle does each beam leave the prism (give angle with normal to the face)? See Fig. 32–28.
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Key Concepts
Refraction
Dispersion
Angle of Incidence and Angle of Refraction
(II) A ray of light, after entering a light fiber, reflects at an angle of 14.5° with the long axis of the fiber, as in Fig. 32–57. Calculate the distance along the axis of the fiber that the light ray travels between successive reflections off the sides of the fiber. Assume that the fiber has an index of refraction of 1.55 and is 1.60 x 10-4 m in diameter.
The critical angle for a certain liquid–air surface is 52.6°. What is the index of refraction of the liquid?
(II) In searching the bottom of a pool at night, a watchman shines a narrow beam of light from his flashlight, 1.3 m above the water level, onto the surface of the water at a point 2.8 m from his foot at the edge of the pool (Fig. 32–53). Where does the spot of light hit the bottom of the pool which is 2.1 m deep? Measure from the bottom of the wall beneath his foot.
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A light beam strikes a piece of glass at a 55.00° incident angle. The beam contains two wavelengths, 450.0 nm and 700.0 nm, for which the index of refraction of the glass is 1.4831 and 1.4754, respectively. What is the angle between the two refracted beams?
A beam of light is emitted 7.7 cm beneath the surface of a liquid and strikes the surface 7.2 cm from the point directly above the source. If total internal reflection occurs, what can you say about the index of refraction of the liquid?