A highly reflective mirror can be made for a particular wavelength at normal incidence by using two thin layers of transparent materials of indices of refraction n₁ and n₂ ( 1 < n₁ < n₂ ) on the surface of the glass (n > n₂). What should be the minimum thicknesses d₁ and d₂ in Fig. 34–49 in terms of the incident wavelength λ, to maximize reflection?
Light of wavelength 5.0 x 10⁻⁷ passes through two parallel slits and falls on a screen 5.0 m away. Adjacent bright bands of the interference pattern are 2.0 cm apart.
(a) Find the distance between the slits.
(b) The same two slits are next illuminated by light of a different wavelength, and the fifth minimum for this light occurs at the same point on the screen as the fourth minimum for the previous light. What is the wavelength of the second source of light?
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Key Concepts
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Interference Pattern
Wavelength and Minima
A single optical coating reduces reflection to zero for λ = 550 nm. By what factor is the intensity reduced by the coating for λ = 430 nm and λ = 670 nm as compared to no coating? Assume normal incidence.
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