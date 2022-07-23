Interference and Fringe Spacing

Interference occurs when two or more waves overlap, resulting in a new wave pattern. In the context of the double-slit experiment, the fringe spacing can be calculated using the formula: y = (m * λ * L) / d, where y is the fringe position, m is the order of the fringe, λ is the wavelength, L is the distance to the screen, and d is the distance between the slits. This relationship allows for the determination of unknown wavelengths based on the positions of the fringes.