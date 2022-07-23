Intensity Formula

The intensity of light resulting from interference can be described by the formula I = I₀(1 + cos(Δφ)), where I₀ is the maximum intensity and Δφ is the phase difference between the two beams. The phase difference is related to the path length difference and the wavelength of the light used. By determining how the phase changes as the mirror is moved, one can derive the intensity at the center of the viewing area as a function of the distance x.