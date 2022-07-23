Consider two antennas radiating 6.8-MHz radio waves in phase with each other. They are located at points S₁ and S₂, separated by a distance d = 175 m, Fig. 34–50. Determine the points on the positive y-axis where the signals from the two sources will be out of phase (crests of one meet troughs of the other).
Suppose the mirrors in a Michelson interferometer are perfectly aligned and the path lengths to mirrors M₁ and M₂ are identical. With these initial conditions, an observer sees a bright maximum at the center of the viewing area. Now one of the mirrors is moved a distance x. Determine a formula for the intensity at the center of the viewing area as a function of x, the distance the movable mirror is moved from the initial position.
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Key Concepts
Interference of Light
Path Length Difference
Intensity Formula
Two narrow slits 0.070 mm apart are illuminated by a very bright 488-nm light source forming an interference pattern on a screen 4.0 m away. Calculate (a) the distance between the m = 0 and m = 1 lines in the pattern and (b) the distance between the m = 100 and m = 101 lines.
A highly reflective mirror can be made for a particular wavelength at normal incidence by using two thin layers of transparent materials of indices of refraction n₁ and n₂ ( 1 < n₁ < n₂ ) on the surface of the glass (n > n₂). What should be the minimum thicknesses d₁ and d₂ in Fig. 34–49 in terms of the incident wavelength λ, to maximize reflection?
Light of wavelength 5.0 x 10⁻⁷ passes through two parallel slits and falls on a screen 5.0 m away. Adjacent bright bands of the interference pattern are 2.0 cm apart.
(a) Find the distance between the slits.
(b) The same two slits are next illuminated by light of a different wavelength, and the fifth minimum for this light occurs at the same point on the screen as the fourth minimum for the previous light. What is the wavelength of the second source of light?
What would Brewster’s angle be for reflections off the surface of water for light coming from beneath the surface? Compare to the angle for total internal reflection, and to Brewster’s angle from above the surface.
Light of wavelength 690 nm passes through two narrow slits 0.66 mm apart. The screen is 1.75 m away. A second source of unknown wavelength produces its second-order fringe 1.23 mm closer to the central maximum than the 690-nm light. What is the wavelength of the unknown light?