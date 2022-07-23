Intensity Ratio in Polarizers

When light passes through multiple polarizers, the intensity of the transmitted light can be calculated using the angles between the light's polarization direction and each polarizer. For two polarizers at an angle θ to each other, the transmitted intensity can be found using the formula I = I0 * cos²(θ1) * cos²(θ2), where θ1 is the angle between the incident light and the first polarizer, and θ2 is the angle between the first and second polarizer. This relationship helps determine the initial polarization direction based on the final intensity.