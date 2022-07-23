A radio telescope, whose two antennas are separated by 55 m, is designed to receive 3.0-MHz radio waves produced by astronomical objects. The received radio waves create 3.0-MHz electronic signals in the telescope’s left and right antennas. These signals then travel by equal-length cables to a centrally located amplifier, where they are added together. The telescope can be “pointed” to a certain region of the sky by adding the instantaneous signal from the right antenna to a “time-delayed” signal received by the left antenna a time ∆t ago. (This time delay of the left signal can be easily accomplished with the proper electronic circuit.) If a radio astronomer wishes to “view” radio signals arriving from an object oriented at a 12° angle to the vertical as in Fig. 34–54, what time delay ∆t is necessary?