A diffraction grating has 15,000 rulings in its 1.9 cm width. Determine (a) its resolving power in first and second orders, and (b) the minimum wavelength resolution (∆λ) it can yield for λ = 410 nm.
Red laser light from a He–Ne laser (λ = 632.8 nm) creates a second-order fringe at 53.2° after passing through a grating. What is the wavelength λ of light that creates a first-order fringe at 21.2°?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction Grating
Interference Patterns
Order of Fringes
(II) White light passes through a 640-slit/ mm diffraction grating. First-order and second-order visible spectra (“rainbows”) appear on the wall 32 cm away as shown in Fig. 35–40. Determine the widths ℓ₁ and ℓ₂ of the two “rainbows” (400 nm to 700 nm). In which order is the “rainbow” dispersed over a larger distance?
(II) X-rays of wavelength 0.138 nm fall on a crystal whose atoms, lying in planes, are spaced 0.315 nm apart. At what angle Φ (relative to the surface, Fig. 35–28) must the X-rays be directed if the first diffraction maximum is to be observed?
A diffraction grating has 6.5 x 10⁵ slits/m. Find the angular spread in the second-order spectrum between red light of wavelength 7.0 x 10⁻⁷ m and blue light of wavelength 4.5 x 10⁻⁷ m.
Suppose the angles measured in Problem 42 were produced when the spectrometer (but not the source) was submerged in water. What then would be the wavelengths (in air)?
Show that the second- and third-order spectra of white light produced by a diffraction grating always overlap. What wavelengths overlap?