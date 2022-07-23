Order of Fringes

The order of fringes refers to the integer multiples of the wavelength that correspond to specific angles of constructive interference in a diffraction pattern. The first-order fringe (m=1) occurs at a certain angle for a given wavelength, while higher-order fringes (m=2, m=3, etc.) occur at angles that are multiples of the first-order angle, allowing for the calculation of unknown wavelengths based on known angles.