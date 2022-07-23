A diffraction grating has 15,000 rulings in its 1.9 cm width. Determine (a) its resolving power in first and second orders, and (b) the minimum wavelength resolution (∆λ) it can yield for λ = 410 nm.
(II) White light passes through a 640-slit/ mm diffraction grating. First-order and second-order visible spectra (“rainbows”) appear on the wall 32 cm away as shown in Fig. 35–40. Determine the widths ℓ₁ and ℓ₂ of the two “rainbows” (400 nm to 700 nm). In which order is the “rainbow” dispersed over a larger distance?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction Grating
Order of Diffraction
Wavelength and Color Dispersion
(II) X-rays of wavelength 0.138 nm fall on a crystal whose atoms, lying in planes, are spaced 0.315 nm apart. At what angle Φ (relative to the surface, Fig. 35–28) must the X-rays be directed if the first diffraction maximum is to be observed?
Red laser light from a He–Ne laser (λ = 632.8 nm) creates a second-order fringe at 53.2° after passing through a grating. What is the wavelength λ of light that creates a first-order fringe at 21.2°?
Suppose the angles measured in Problem 42 were produced when the spectrometer (but not the source) was submerged in water. What then would be the wavelengths (in air)?
Show that the second- and third-order spectra of white light produced by a diffraction grating always overlap. What wavelengths overlap?
(II) (a) Suppose for a conventional X-ray image that the X-ray beam consists of parallel rays. What would be the magnification of the image? (b) Suppose, instead, that the X-rays come from a point source (as in Fig. 35–31) that is 15 cm in front of a human body which is 25 cm thick, and the film is pressed against the person’s back. Determine and discuss the range of magnifications that result.
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