Step 3: Use the diffraction grating equation to find the angular positions of the wavelengths at the edges of the spectrum for each order. The equation is: mλ = d sin(θ), where m is the order of diffraction, λ is the wavelength, d is the slit spacing, and θ is the diffraction angle. Solve for θ for both 400 nm and 700 nm wavelengths in the first order (m = 1) and second order (m = 2).