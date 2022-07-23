Bragg's Law

Bragg's Law relates the wavelength of X-rays to the angle of diffraction and the spacing between atomic planes in a crystal. It is expressed as nλ = 2d sin(Φ), where n is the order of the maximum, λ is the wavelength, d is the distance between planes, and Φ is the angle of incidence. This law is fundamental in determining the conditions under which constructive interference occurs, leading to observable diffraction patterns.