Geometric Relationships in Diffraction

In diffraction experiments, geometric relationships help determine the radii of diffraction rings based on the distance from the sample to the detector and the angles of scattering. The radius of a diffraction ring can be calculated using the formula r = L tan(θ), where r is the radius, L is the distance to the detector, and θ is the angle of diffraction. Understanding these relationships is crucial for accurately interpreting diffraction data.