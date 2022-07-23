A slit of width D = 22 μm is cut through a thin aluminum plate. Light with wavelength λ = 620nm passes through this slit and forms a single-slit diffraction pattern on a screen a distance ℓ = 2.0 m away. Defining x to be the distance between the two first minima on either side of the center in this diffraction pattern ( m = +1 and m = -1), find the change ∆x in this distance when the temperature T of the metal plate is changed by an amount ∆T = 55 C°. [Hint: Since λ ≪ D, the first minima occur at a small angle.]