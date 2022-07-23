A diffraction grating has 15,000 rulings in its 1.9 cm width. Determine (a) its resolving power in first and second orders, and (b) the minimum wavelength resolution (∆λ) it can yield for λ = 410 nm.
You want to design a spy satellite to photograph license plate numbers. Assuming it is necessary to resolve points separated by 2 cm with 550-nm light, and that the satellite orbits at a height of 130 km, what minimum lens aperture (diameter) is required?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Diffraction Limit
Rayleigh Criterion
Aperture Diameter
What is the highest spectral order that can be seen if a grating with 6800 slits per cm is illuminated with 633-nm laser light? Assume normal incidence.
(II) X-rays of wavelength 0.138 nm fall on a crystal whose atoms, lying in planes, are spaced 0.315 nm apart. At what angle Φ (relative to the surface, Fig. 35–28) must the X-rays be directed if the first diffraction maximum is to be observed?
A slit of width D = 22 μm is cut through a thin aluminum plate. Light with wavelength λ = 620nm passes through this slit and forms a single-slit diffraction pattern on a screen a distance ℓ = 2.0 m away. Defining x to be the distance between the two first minima on either side of the center in this diffraction pattern ( m = +1 and m = -1), find the change ∆x in this distance when the temperature T of the metal plate is changed by an amount ∆T = 55 C°. [Hint: Since λ ≪ D, the first minima occur at a small angle.]
X-rays of wavelength 0.10 nm fall on a microcrystalline powder sample. The sample is located 15 cm from a photographic sensor. The crystal structure of the sample has an atomic spacing of 0.22 nm. Calculate the radii of the diffraction rings corresponding to first- and second-order scattering. Note in Fig. 35–28 that the X-ray beam is deflected through an angle 2Φ.
(II) (a) Suppose for a conventional X-ray image that the X-ray beam consists of parallel rays. What would be the magnification of the image? (b) Suppose, instead, that the X-rays come from a point source (as in Fig. 35–31) that is 15 cm in front of a human body which is 25 cm thick, and the film is pressed against the person’s back. Determine and discuss the range of magnifications that result.
<IMAGE>