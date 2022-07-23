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Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 70
Chapter 35, Problem 70

A healthy astronaut’s heart rate is 60 beats/min . Flight doctors on Earth can monitor an astronaut’s vital signs remotely while in flight. How fast would an astronaut be flying away from Earth if the doctor measured her heart rate as 52 beats/min?

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1
Identify the phenomenon being described, which is the Doppler effect for sound. This effect occurs when there is a relative motion between the source of sound and the observer, causing the frequency of the sound to change.
Understand that the frequency observed by the doctor is lower than the actual frequency of the astronaut's heart rate. This indicates that the astronaut is moving away from the observer (doctor).
Use the formula for the Doppler effect for sound when the source is moving away from the observer: f' = f / (1 + v/c), where f' is the observed frequency, f is the actual frequency, v is the velocity of the source relative to the observer, and c is the speed of sound in the medium.
Convert the heart rates from beats per minute to beats per second to match the standard units used in the Doppler effect formula. This can be done by dividing the heart rate by 60.
Rearrange the Doppler effect formula to solve for v, the velocity of the astronaut relative to Earth, and substitute the values for f' and f to find v.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Doppler Effect

The Doppler Effect describes the change in frequency or wavelength of a wave in relation to an observer moving relative to the source of the wave. In this context, it explains how the astronaut's heart rate appears to decrease from 60 beats/min to 52 beats/min due to the relative motion away from the Earth, causing a redshift in the observed frequency.
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Relative Velocity

Relative velocity refers to the velocity of an object as observed from a particular reference frame. In this scenario, the astronaut's velocity away from Earth affects how their heart rate is perceived by the flight doctors, who are stationary relative to Earth. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the astronaut's speed based on the observed heart rate.
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Physiological Responses to Motion

Physiological responses to motion include how the body reacts to changes in speed and direction, particularly in a microgravity environment. An astronaut's heart rate can be influenced by factors such as stress, physical exertion, and the effects of acceleration, which must be considered when interpreting the heart rate data in relation to their velocity away from Earth.
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