Skip to main content
Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 69
Chapter 35, Problem 69

An electron (m = 9.11 x 10⁻³¹ kg) is accelerated from rest to speed v by a conservative force. In this process, its potential energy decreases by 7.20 x 10⁻¹⁴ J . Determine the electron’s speed, v.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the change in potential energy (\(\Delta U\)) and the mass of the electron (m). In this problem, \(\Delta U = -7.20 \times 10^{-14} \, J\) and \(m = 9.11 \times 10^{-31} \, kg\).
Understand that the decrease in potential energy implies an increase in kinetic energy by the same amount due to the conservation of energy. Thus, the change in kinetic energy (\(\Delta K\)) is equal to \(-\Delta U\).
Write the expression for kinetic energy, which is \(K = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\), where v is the speed of the electron.
Set up the equation \(\Delta K = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\) and substitute \(\Delta K\) with \(-\Delta U\) to find \(\frac{1}{2} m v^2 = -\Delta U\).
Solve for v by rearranging the equation to \(v = \sqrt{\frac{-2 \Delta U}{m}}\). Substitute the values of \(\Delta U\) and m to calculate the speed of the electron.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservative Forces

Conservative forces are forces that do work on an object in such a way that the total mechanical energy (kinetic plus potential energy) of the system remains constant. The work done by a conservative force depends only on the initial and final positions of the object, not on the path taken. In this context, the conservative force acting on the electron is responsible for converting potential energy into kinetic energy as the electron accelerates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:43
Energy Conservation with Non-Conservative Forces

Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v², where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. As the electron accelerates, the decrease in its potential energy is converted into kinetic energy, allowing us to determine its final speed. Understanding this relationship is crucial for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:07
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy

Energy Conservation

The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the decrease in potential energy of the electron is equal to the increase in its kinetic energy. By applying this principle, we can set the change in potential energy equal to the kinetic energy gained, allowing us to solve for the electron's speed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:24
Conservation Of Mechanical Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A certain galaxy has a Doppler shift given by ƒ₀ - ƒ = 0.1015 ƒ₀. Estimate how fast it is moving away from us.

1409
views
Textbook Question

An atomic clock is taken to the North Pole, while another stays at the Equator. How far will they be out of synchronization after 1.5 years has elapsed? [Hint: Use the binomial expansion, Appendix A–2.]

1018
views
Textbook Question

The Sun radiates energy at a rate of about 4 x 10²⁶ W.

(a) At what rate is the Sun’s mass decreasing?

(b) How long does it take for the Sun to lose a mass equal to that of Earth?

(c) Estimate how long the Sun could last if it radiated constantly at this rate.

998
views
Textbook Question

A spaceship moving toward Earth at 0.65c transmits radio signals at 95.0 MHz. At what frequency should Earth receivers be tuned?

1253
views
Textbook Question

A healthy astronaut’s heart rate is 60 beats/min . Flight doctors on Earth can monitor an astronaut’s vital signs remotely while in flight. How fast would an astronaut be flying away from Earth if the doctor measured her heart rate as 52 beats/min?

887
views
Textbook Question

What minimum amount of electromagnetic energy is needed to produce an electron and a positron together? A positron is a particle with the same mass as an electron, but has the opposite charge. (Note that electric charge is conserved in this process. See Section 37–5.)

990
views