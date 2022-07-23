(III) (a) In reference frame S, a particle has momentum p → = p x i \(\overrightarrow{\mathbf{p}\)}=p_{x}\(\mathbf{i}\) along the positive x axis. Show that in frame S’, which moves with speed v as in Fig. 36–12, the momentum has components

p x ′ = p x − v E / c 2 1 − v 2 / c 2 p_{x}^{\(\prime\)}=\(\frac{px-vE/c^2}{\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)}

p y ′ = p y p_{y}^{\(\prime\)}=py

p z ′ = p z p_{z}^{\(\prime\)}=pz

E ′ = E − p x v 1 − v 2 / c 2 . E^{\(\prime\)}=\(\frac{E-p_{x}\)v}{\(\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)}.