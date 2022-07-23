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Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 28
Chapter 35, Problem 28

An observer in reference frame S notes that two events are separated in space by 180 m and in time by 0.80μs. How fast must reference frame S' be moving relative to S in order for an observer in S' to detect the two events as occurring at the same location in space?

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Understand the problem: The observer in reference frame S' must see the two events occurring at the same location in space. This means the spatial separation between the events in S' (Δx') must be zero. Use the Lorentz transformation equations to relate the space and time coordinates of the events in S and S'.
Write the Lorentz transformation equation for spatial separation: Δx' = γ(Δx - vΔt), where Δx is the spatial separation in S (180 m), Δt is the time separation in S (0.80 μs = 0.80 × 10⁻⁶ s), v is the relative velocity between S and S', and γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²) is the Lorentz factor.
Set Δx' = 0 because the events must occur at the same location in S'. This simplifies the equation to 0 = γ(Δx - vΔt). Solve for v by isolating it: Δx = vΔt.
Substitute the known values for Δx and Δt into the equation: 180 m = v × (0.80 × 10⁻⁶ s). Rearrange to solve for v: v = Δx / Δt.
To ensure the result is consistent with relativistic principles, verify that the calculated v is less than the speed of light c (approximately 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s). If v < c, the solution is valid, and this is the required relative velocity for S' to observe the events at the same location.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativity of Simultaneity

The relativity of simultaneity is a fundamental concept in Einstein's theory of special relativity, which states that events that are simultaneous in one reference frame may not be simultaneous in another. This occurs because the speed of light is constant for all observers, leading to differences in the perception of time and space depending on the observer's relative motion.
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Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)

Lorentz Transformation

The Lorentz transformation equations relate the space and time coordinates of events as observed in different inertial frames moving at a constant velocity relative to each other. These equations account for the effects of time dilation and length contraction, allowing for the calculation of how measurements of time and distance change between observers in relative motion.
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Lorentz Transformations of Velocity

Velocity Addition in Relativity

In special relativity, the classical notion of adding velocities does not hold true at high speeds. Instead, the relativistic velocity addition formula must be used, which ensures that the resultant velocity never exceeds the speed of light. This concept is crucial for understanding how the relative motion of different reference frames affects the observation of events.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose a spacecraft of mass 17,000 kg was accelerated to 0.22c.

(a) How much kinetic energy would it have?

(b) If you used the classical formula for kinetic energy, by what percentage would you be in error?

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Textbook Question

(III) If a particle moves in the xy plane of system S (Fig. 36–12) with speed u in a direction that makes an angle θ with the x axis, show that it makes an angle θ' in S' given by tanθ=(sinθ)1v2/c2/(cosθv/u)\(\tan\]\theta\)^{\(\prime\)}=(\(\sin\[\theta\))\(\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)/(\(\cos\]\theta\)-v/u).

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Textbook Question

A stick of length ℓ₀, at rest in reference frame S, makes an angle θ with the x axis. In reference frame S', which moves to the right with velocity v\(\overrightarrow{v}\) = vî with respect to S, determine (a) the length l of the stick, and (b) the angle θ it makes with the x' axis.

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Textbook Question

In the old West, a marshal riding on a train traveling 35.0 m/s sees a duel between two men standing on the Earth 55.0 m apart parallel to the train. The marshal’s instruments indicate that in his reference frame the two men fired simultaneously.

(a) Which of the two men, the first one the train passes (A) or the second one (B) should be arrested for firing the first shot? That is, in the gunfighter’s frame of reference, who fired first?

(b) How much earlier did he fire?

(c) Who was struck first?

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Textbook Question

A spaceship traveling at 0.76c away from Earth fires a module with a speed of 0.85c at right angles to its own direction of travel (as seen by the spaceship). What is the speed of the module, and its direction of travel (relative to the spaceship’s direction), seen by an observer on Earth?

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Textbook Question

Two spaceships leave Earth in opposite directions, each with a speed of 0.50c with respect to Earth.

(a) What is the velocity of spaceship 1 relative to spaceship 2?

(b) What is the velocity of spaceship 2 relative to spaceship 1?

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