Suppose a spacecraft of mass 17,000 kg was accelerated to 0.22c.
(a) How much kinetic energy would it have?
(b) If you used the classical formula for kinetic energy, by what percentage would you be in error?
Suppose a spacecraft of mass 17,000 kg was accelerated to 0.22c.
(a) How much kinetic energy would it have?
(b) If you used the classical formula for kinetic energy, by what percentage would you be in error?
(III) If a particle moves in the xy plane of system S (Fig. 36–12) with speed u in a direction that makes an angle θ with the x axis, show that it makes an angle θ' in S' given by .
A stick of length ℓ₀, at rest in reference frame S, makes an angle θ with the x axis. In reference frame S', which moves to the right with velocity = vî with respect to S, determine (a) the length l of the stick, and (b) the angle θ it makes with the x' axis.
In the old West, a marshal riding on a train traveling 35.0 m/s sees a duel between two men standing on the Earth 55.0 m apart parallel to the train. The marshal’s instruments indicate that in his reference frame the two men fired simultaneously.
(a) Which of the two men, the first one the train passes (A) or the second one (B) should be arrested for firing the first shot? That is, in the gunfighter’s frame of reference, who fired first?
(b) How much earlier did he fire?
(c) Who was struck first?
A spaceship traveling at 0.76c away from Earth fires a module with a speed of 0.85c at right angles to its own direction of travel (as seen by the spaceship). What is the speed of the module, and its direction of travel (relative to the spaceship’s direction), seen by an observer on Earth?
Two spaceships leave Earth in opposite directions, each with a speed of 0.50c with respect to Earth.
(a) What is the velocity of spaceship 1 relative to spaceship 2?
(b) What is the velocity of spaceship 2 relative to spaceship 1?