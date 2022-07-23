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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

A bowling ball rolls up an incline and then onto a smooth, level surface. Draw a complete motion diagram of the bowling ball. Don't try to find the acceleration vector at the point where the motion changes direction; that's an issue for Chapter 4.

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Step 1: Understand the motion of the bowling ball. The ball first rolls up an incline, which means it is moving against gravity and slowing down due to the opposing force of gravity. Once it reaches the top of the incline, it transitions to a smooth, level surface where it moves at a constant velocity (assuming no friction).
Step 2: Break the motion into segments. The motion can be divided into two parts: (a) the motion on the incline, where the ball decelerates, and (b) the motion on the level surface, where the ball moves at a constant velocity.
Step 3: Represent the motion diagram for the incline. On the incline, draw a series of dots representing the position of the ball at equal time intervals. The spacing between the dots should decrease as the ball slows down due to deceleration.
Step 4: Represent the motion diagram for the level surface. On the smooth, level surface, draw a series of dots representing the position of the ball at equal time intervals. The spacing between the dots should remain constant, indicating uniform motion.
Step 5: Combine the diagrams. Place the motion diagram for the incline and the level surface together to show the complete motion. Ensure the transition point (where the incline meets the level surface) is clearly marked, but do not attempt to draw the acceleration vector at this point as instructed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Motion Diagrams

A motion diagram visually represents the position of an object at successive time intervals. Each point on the diagram indicates the object's location at a specific moment, allowing for the analysis of its motion. In this case, the bowling ball's motion will be depicted as it rolls up the incline and transitions onto a level surface, illustrating changes in speed and direction.
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Inclined Plane Dynamics

An inclined plane is a flat surface tilted at an angle to the horizontal, affecting the motion of objects on it. When a bowling ball rolls up an incline, gravitational forces and friction influence its acceleration and velocity. Understanding the forces acting on the ball as it ascends and descends the incline is crucial for accurately depicting its motion.
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Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In the context of the bowling ball, kinematic equations can help determine its position and speed at various points along its path, which is essential for creating an accurate motion diagram.
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