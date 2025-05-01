Problem 3
A proton moves along the x-axis with vₓ = 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s. As it passes the origin, what are the strength and direction of the magnetic field at the (x, y, z) positions (a) (1 cm, 0 cm, 0 cm), (b) (0 cm, 1 cm, 0 cm), and (c) (0 cm, -2 cm, 0 cm)?
Problem 6
What is the magnetic field at the position of the dot in FIGURE EX29.6? Give your answer as a vector.
Problem 8
The element niobium, which is a metal, is a superconductor (i.e., no electrical resistance) at temperatures below 9 K. However, the superconductivity is destroyed if the magnetic field at the surface of the metal reaches or exceeds 0.10 T. What is the maximum current in a straight, 3.0-mm-diameter superconducting niobium wire?
Problem 13
What are the magnetic fields at points a to c in FIGURE EX29.13? Give your answers as vectors.
Problem 16a
A 100 A current circulates around a 2.0-mm-diameter superconducting ring. What is the ring's magnetic dipole moment?
Problem 16b
A 100 A current circulates around a 2.0-mm-diameter superconducting ring. What is the on-axis magnetic field strength 5.0 cm from the ring?
Problem 17b
The on-axis magnetic field strength 10 cm from a small bar magnet is 500 μT. What is the on-axis field strength 15 cm from the magnet?
Problem 19
What is the line integral of between points i and f in FIGURE EX29.19?
Problem 21
The value of the line integral of around the closed path in FIGURE EX29.21 is 1.38 x 10-5 T m. What are the direction (into or out of the figure) and magnitude of I3?
Problem 27
A proton moves in the magnetic field B = 0.50 î T with a speed of 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s in the directions shown in FIGURE EX29.27. For each, what is magnetic force F on the proton? Give your answers in component form.
Problem 28
Radio astronomers detect electromagnetic radiation at 45 MHz from an interstellar gas cloud. They suspect this radiation is emitted by electrons spiraling in a magnetic field. What is the magnetic field strength inside the gas cloud?
Problem 29
To five significant figures, what are the cyclotron frequencies in a 3.0000 T magnetic field of the ions (a) O₂⁺, (b) N₂⁺, and (c) CO⁺? The atomic masses are shown in the table; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different cyclotron frequencies. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.
Problem 31a
The microwaves in a microwave oven are produced in a special tube called a magnetron. The electrons orbit the magnetic field at 2.4 GHz, and as they do so they emit 2.4 GHz electromagnetic waves. What is the magnetic field strength?
Problem 32
The Hall voltage across a conductor in a 55 mT magnetic field is 1.9 μV. When used with the same current in a different magnetic field, the voltage across the conductor is 2.8 μV. What is the strength of the second field?
Problem 33
The two 10-cm-long parallel wires in FIGURE EX29.33 are separated by 5.0 mm. For what value of the resistor R will the force between the two wires be 5.4 x 10⁻⁵ N?
Problem 37
FIGURE EX29.37 is a cross section through three long wires with linear mass density 50 g/m. They each carry equal currents in the directions shown. The lower two wires are 4.0 cm apart and are attached to a table. What current I will allow the upper wire to 'float' so as to form an equilateral triangle with the lower wires?
Problem 39a
What is the magnitude of the torque on the current loop in FIGURE EX29.39?
Problem 39b
What is the loop's equilibrium orientation?
Problem 40
A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?
Problem 41
A long wire carrying a 5.0 A current perpendicular to the xy-plane intersects the x-axis at x = -2.0 cm. A second, parallel wire carrying a 3.0 A current intersects the x-axis at x = +2.0 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the magnetic field zero if (a) the two currents are in the same direction and (b) the two currents are in opposite directions?
Problem 44
When seen from the end, three long, parallel wires form an equilateral triangle 6.0 cm on a side. The wires each carry a 5.0 A current, with one current direction opposite the other two. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the triangle?
Problem 45
Find an expression for the magnetic field strength at the center (point P) of the circular arc in FIGURE P29.45.
Problem 47
Each turn of a solenoid is a current loop with a magnetic dipole moment. Consider a 200-turn cylindrical solenoid that has an interior volume of 40 cm3 and for which each turn is a magnetic dipole moment with magnitude 8.0 x 10-4 A m2. What is the magnetic field strength inside the solenoid?
Problem 50b
The earth's magnetic field, with a magnetic dipole moment of 8.0 x 1022 A m2, is generated by currents within the molten iron of the earth's outer core. Suppose we model the core current as a 3000-km-diameter current loop made from a 1000-km-diameter 'wire.' The loop diameter is measured from the centers of this very fat wire. What is the current density J in the current loop?
Problem 52b
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
Problem 53
What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?
Problem 54c
The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.
Problem 56
A flat, circular disk of radius R is uniformly charged with total charge Q. The disk spins at angular velocity ω about an axis through its center. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the disk?
Problem 57
A long, hollow wire has inner radius R₁ and outer radius R₂. The wire carries current I uniformly distributed across the area of the wire. Use Ampère's law to find an expression for the magnetic field strength in the three regions 0 < r < R₁, R₁ < r < R₂, and R₂ < r.
Problem 58
A proton moving in a uniform magnetic field with experiences force . A second proton with experiences in the same field. What is ? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured counter-clockwise from the -axis.
