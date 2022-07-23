A speed skater accelerates from rest and then keeps skating at a constant speed. Draw a complete motion diagram of the skater.
FIGURE EX1.9 shows five points of a motion diagram. Use Tactics Box 1.2 to find the average acceleration vectors at points 1, 2, and 3. Draw the completed motion diagram showing velocity vectors and acceleration vectors.
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Key Concepts
Average Acceleration
Motion Diagrams
Vector Representation
You drop a soccer ball from your third-story balcony. Use the particle model to draw a motion diagram showing the ball's position and average velocity vectors from the time you release the ball until the instant it touches the ground.
You are watching a jet ski race. A racer speeds up from rest to 70 mph in 10 s, then continues at a constant speed. Draw a basic motion diagram of the jet ski, using s from the video, from its start until 10 s after reaching top speed.
FIGURE EX1.8 shows the first three points of a motion diagram. Is the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 greater than, less than, or equal to its average speed between points 0 and 1? Explain how you can tell.
A bowling ball rolls up an incline and then onto a smooth, level surface. Draw a complete motion diagram of the bowling ball. Don't try to find the acceleration vector at the point where the motion changes direction; that's an issue for Chapter 4.
FIGURE EX1.10 shows two dots of a motion diagram and vector. Copy this figure, then add dot 4 and the next velocity vector if the acceleration vector at dot 3 points left.