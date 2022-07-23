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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

A speed skater moving to the left across frictionless ice at 8.0 m/s hits a 5.0-m-wide patch of rough ice. She slows steadily, then continues on at 6.0 m/s. What is her acceleration on the rough ice?

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Identify the known values: initial velocity \( v_i = 8.0 \; \text{m/s} \), final velocity \( v_f = 6.0 \; \text{m/s} \), and the distance traveled on the rough ice \( d = 5.0 \; \text{m} \). The goal is to find the acceleration \( a \).
Use the kinematic equation \( v_f^2 = v_i^2 + 2ad \) to relate the velocities, acceleration, and distance. Rearrange the equation to solve for acceleration: \( a = \frac{v_f^2 - v_i^2}{2d} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( a = \frac{(6.0)^2 - (8.0)^2}{2(5.0)} \).
Simplify the numerator \( v_f^2 - v_i^2 \) and the denominator \( 2d \) separately to prepare for the calculation of \( a \).
Once simplified, divide the result of the numerator by the denominator to find the acceleration \( a \). Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation, and the final acceleration will be in \( \text{m/s}^2 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration

Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object over time. It can be calculated using the formula a = (v_f - v_i) / t, where v_f is the final velocity, v_i is the initial velocity, and t is the time taken for the change. In this scenario, the skater's acceleration can be determined by the difference in her speeds before and after crossing the rough ice.
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Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. Understanding kinematics is essential for analyzing the skater's motion as she transitions from a smooth surface to a rough one, allowing us to apply the appropriate equations of motion.
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Friction

Friction is the force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact. In this case, the rough ice introduces friction that causes the skater to decelerate. While the problem states that the ice is initially frictionless, the transition to rough ice is crucial for understanding how the skater's speed decreases and how to calculate her acceleration during this phase.
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