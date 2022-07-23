Write a short description of the motion of a real object for which FIGURE EX1.20 would be a realistic position-versus-time graph.
A speed skater moving to the left across frictionless ice at 8.0 m/s hits a 5.0-m-wide patch of rough ice. She slows steadily, then continues on at 6.0 m/s. What is her acceleration on the rough ice?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Kinematics
Friction
FIGURE EX1.18 shows the motion diagram of a drag racer. The camera took one frame every 2 s. Make a position-versus-time graph for the drag racer. Because you have data only at certain instants, your graph should consist of dots that are not connected together.
A Porsche challenges a Honda to a 400 m race. Because the Porsche's acceleration of 3.5 m/s2 is larger than the Honda's 3.0 m/s2, the Honda gets a 1.0 s head start. Who wins? By how many seconds?
When you sneeze, the air in your lungs accelerates from rest to 150 km/h in approximately 0.50 s. What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the air in m/s2?
A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the magnitude of the jet's acceleration, assuming it to be a constant acceleration?
How far has the car traveled when it reaches 60 mph? Give your answer both in SI units and in feet.