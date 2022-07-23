Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. A = 3.0i + 7.0j
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Key Concepts
Vector Representation
Magnitude of a Vector
Direction of a Vector
A runner is training for an upcoming marathon by running around a 100-m-diameter circular track at constant speed. Let a coordinate system have its origin at the center of the circle with the x-axis pointing east and the y-axis north. The runner starts at (x,y) = (50m, 0m) and runs 2.5 times around the track in aclockwise direction. What is his displacement vector? Give your answer as a magnitude and direction.
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. F = (50.0 N, 36.9 degrees counterclockwise from the positive y-axis)
Let C = (3.15 m, 15 degrees above the neagtive x-axis) and D = (25.6, 30 degrees to the right of the negative y-axis). Find the x and y components of each vector.
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. v = (14i - 11j) m/s
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm