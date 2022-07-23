Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. v = (14i - 11j) m/s
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Key Concepts
Vector Representation
Magnitude of a Vector
Direction of a Vector
A runner is training for an upcoming marathon by running around a 100-m-diameter circular track at constant speed. Let a coordinate system have its origin at the center of the circle with the x-axis pointing east and the y-axis north. The runner starts at (x,y) = (50m, 0m) and runs 2.5 times around the track in aclockwise direction. What is his displacement vector? Give your answer as a magnitude and direction.
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. A = 3.0i + 7.0j
Let C = (3.15 m, 15 degrees above the neagtive x-axis) and D = (25.6, 30 degrees to the right of the negative y-axis). Find the x and y components of each vector.
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm