Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For vector B, the magnitude is found by taking the square root of the sum of the squares of its components: |B| = √((-4.0)² + (4.0)²) = √(16 + 16) = √32, which simplifies to 4√2. This value represents how far the vector extends from the origin.