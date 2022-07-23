Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 11b
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm
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Step 1: Understand the vector notation. The vector r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm is expressed in terms of its components along the x-axis (i) and y-axis (j). Here, -2.0 cm is the x-component, and -1.0 cm is the y-component.
Step 2: Draw the vector on a Cartesian coordinate system. Start at the origin (0, 0). Move 2.0 cm to the left along the x-axis (negative direction) and then 1.0 cm downward along the y-axis (negative direction). Label the vector r and mark the angle it makes with the positive x-axis.
Step 3: Calculate the magnitude of the vector using the Pythagorean theorem. The magnitude |r| is given by the formula: . Substitute the values and simplify.
Step 4: Determine the direction of the vector. The angle θ (relative to the positive x-axis) can be found using the formula: . Note that both components are negative, so the vector lies in the third quadrant.
Step 5: Adjust the angle to reflect its position in the third quadrant. Since the arctangent function typically gives angles between -90° and 90°, add 180° to the result to find the correct angle in standard position. Express the magnitude and direction in the final form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Representation
Vectors are quantities that have both magnitude and direction, represented in a coordinate system. In this case, the vector r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm is expressed in terms of its components along the x-axis (i) and y-axis (j). The negative signs indicate that the vector points in the negative x and y directions, respectively.
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Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For the vector r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm, the magnitude is found by taking the square root of the sum of the squares of its components: |r| = √((-2.0)² + (-1.0)²) cm, which gives the total distance represented by the vector.
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Calculating Magnitude & Components of a Vector
Direction of a Vector
The direction of a vector is often specified by an angle relative to a reference axis, typically the positive x-axis. This angle can be calculated using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm, the angle will be in the third quadrant, reflecting its negative components, and can be expressed in degrees or radians.
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