Textbook Question
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
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Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. B = -4.0i + 4.0j
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector C?
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, and then find the vector's magnitude and direction. v = (14i - 11j) m/s
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction. r = (-2.0i - 1.0j) cm
Let A = 2i + 3j, B = 2i - 4j, and C = A + B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and C.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. Write vector C in component form.