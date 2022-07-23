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Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 11d
Chapter 3, Problem 11d

Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.
a=(20i+10j)m/s2\(\overrightarrow{\mathbf{a}\)}=(20\(\mathbf{i}\)+10\(\mathbf{j}\))\,\(\text{m/s}\)^2

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Step 1: Understand the vector components. The vector \( \mathbf{a} \) is given as \( \mathbf{a} = 20\mathbf{i} + 10\mathbf{j} \), where \( \mathbf{i} \) represents the x-component and \( \mathbf{j} \) represents the y-component. This means the x-component of the vector is 20 m/s², and the y-component is 10 m/s².
Step 2: Draw the vector. On a Cartesian coordinate system, plot the x-component (20 m/s²) along the positive x-axis and the y-component (10 m/s²) along the positive y-axis. The vector \( \mathbf{a} \) is represented as the diagonal of the rectangle formed by these components, starting from the origin.
Step 3: Calculate the magnitude of the vector. Use the Pythagorean theorem: \( |\mathbf{a}| = \sqrt{(a_x)^2 + (a_y)^2} \), where \( a_x = 20 \) m/s² and \( a_y = 10 \) m/s². Substitute these values into the formula to find the magnitude.
Step 4: Determine the direction of the vector. The direction is given by the angle \( \theta \) that the vector makes with the positive x-axis. Use the formula \( \theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{a_y}{a_x}\right) \), where \( a_x = 20 \) m/s² and \( a_y = 10 \) m/s². Substitute these values to find the angle.
Step 5: Label the vector. On your diagram, label the vector \( \mathbf{a} \) with its magnitude and the angle \( \theta \) you calculated. Ensure the angle is measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation

Vectors are quantities that have both magnitude and direction, represented in a coordinate system. In this case, the vector a = (20i + 10j) m/s² can be visualized in a two-dimensional plane, where 'i' represents the x-component and 'j' represents the y-component. Understanding how to graphically represent vectors is essential for visualizing their direction and magnitude.
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Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For the vector a = (20i + 10j) m/s², the magnitude can be found using the formula |a| = √(x² + y²), where x and y are the components of the vector. This concept is crucial for determining how strong or large the vector is in physical terms.
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Direction of a Vector

The direction of a vector is specified by the angle it makes with a reference axis, typically the positive x-axis. This angle can be calculated using the tangent function, where θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector a = (20i + 10j) m/s², finding the angle helps in understanding how the vector is oriented in space, which is important for applications in physics.
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