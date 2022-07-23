Textbook Question
Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.
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Draw each of the following vectors, label an angle that specifies the vector's direction, then find its magnitude and direction.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and E = 2A + 3B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector E?
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and D = A - B. Draw a coordinate system and on it show vectors A, B, and D.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector C?
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. Write vector F in component form.
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and C = A + B. Write vector C in component form.