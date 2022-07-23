Textbook Question
Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector F?
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Let A = 4i - 2j, B = -3i + 5j, and F = A - 4B. What are the magnitude and direction of vector F?
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